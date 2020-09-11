Mariah Carey Wants To Be In 'Mean Girls' Sequel, Says She'll Write A Song For It

On Wednesdays, we wear pink. On Fridays, we discuss Mariah Carey’s undying love for “Mean Girls.”
The singer appeared on Billboard’s “Quizzed” video series alongside Tina Fey this week and the pair discussed the iconic 2004 film. In the video, Fey quizzes Carey ― whom she calls “the Michael Jordan of ‘Mean Girls’ trivia” ― and Carey nails it.
In addition to knowing that Gretchen Weiner’s father invented Toaster Strudel and that Ms. Norbury teaches 12th-grade calculus, Carey remembers small moments from the film like what band Cady Heron’s parents went to go see and the nutrition bars that Regina eats to “lose weight.”
One of the highlights of the discussion is when Fey and Carey recall the scene when The Plastics perform “Jingle Bell Rock” for their annual talent show routine.
“I’m a little bit disappointed they’re not dancing to my song, but ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ is a bit older than ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ so that’s OK,” Carey says.
“We’re gonna make another movie of it, so if you want to license us that song for the movie and also be in the movie, just say nothing now and we’ll consider it legally binding. Just laugh and that’ll be legally binding,” Fey jokes.
The 50-year-old Grammy winner then suggests she’d write a new Christmas song specifically for a sequel, which Fey emphatically supports.
“I definitely want to be in it as well!” Carey adds. “I don’t know as who. Maybe I can be friends with Amy Poehler as, like, her other friend that wears sweatsuits.”
As Gretchen would say: That’d be so fetch.