Mariah Carey Wants To Be In 'Mean Girls' Sequel, Says She'll Write A Song For It

On Wednesdays, we wear pink. On Fridays, we discuss Mariah Carey’s undying love for “Mean Girls.”

The singer appeared on Billboard’s “Quizzed” video series alongside Tina Fey this week and the pair discussed the iconic 2004 film. In the video, Fey quizzes Carey ― whom she calls “the Michael Jordan of ‘Mean Girls’ trivia” ― and Carey nails it.

In addition to knowing that Gretchen Weiner’s father invented Toaster Strudel and that Ms. Norbury teaches 12th-grade calculus, Carey remembers small moments from the film like what band Cady Heron’s parents went to go see and the nutrition bars that Regina eats to “lose weight.”

One of the highlights of the discussion is when Fey and Carey recall the scene when The Plastics perform “Jingle Bell Rock” for their annual talent show routine.