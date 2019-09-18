Mariah Carey Responds To Fan Tweet Of Old 'SNL' Video, Has Cutest Chat

You never know where Mariah Carey might show up ― in Target with her daughter, or even in the gym wearing stilettos and fishnets.
On Tuesday the superstar singer popped up on Twitter to comment on an old video of her that was posted by a fan account ― and the exchange was absolutely delightful. (See it below.)
Twitter user @throughmariah shared a clip earlier this week showing Carey in her first appearance on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 27, 1990. She sang “Vision of Love.”
Two days later, Carey responded to @throughmariah about the video. “Not bad... but ugh why the lighting whyyy,” she wrote.
Another fan wrote back, “your hair tho...YES.” The ever-critical Mimi replied: “The bangs tho...NO.”
Carey’s legion of followers offered reassurance about her appearance, and some even asked her to bring the bangs back.