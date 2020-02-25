Mariah Carey's 8-Year-Old Daughter Channels Mom's Insane High Notes On TikTok

Performing clearly runs in Mariah Carey’s family.

The singer’s 8-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon Carey did a spot-on impression of her mom’s stage mannerisms in a TikTok video cross-posted to Carey’s Twitter account Tuesday.

Monroe appears to hit some outrageously high notes in the hilarious clip, before the camera pans to show she’s getting a little help from her mom.

“Mommy!” the little diva complains. “What, you said do the high notes!” Carey replies.

Carey ― who was named last month as one of the artists to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2020 class ― tweeted the video in response to a tweet about her showing up haters in the ’90s.

“Critics began accusing Carey of being a studio artist, not capable of delivering the same quality vocals live, especially her whistle register,” the tweet read.

“Mariah decided to book an appearance on MTV Unplugged, a television program aired by MTV. her performance in 1992 shut them all down.”

The tweet included a video of Carey’s impressive 1992 performance of her hit song “Emotions” on MTV Unplugged, where she’s seen belting out her famed whistle notes.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Mariah Carey performs with her kids Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Cannon during the the Caution World Tour in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2019.

It’s not the first time Carey’s sassy pre-teen has shown off her mom’s whistle register to throw shade. In a TikTok last month, she also lip-synced to her mom’s dizzying high notes, captioning the clip “my mom.” A followup video of her screeching is labeled “everybody except my mom.”

Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan are shared by Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon, from whom she formally split in late 2016. The twins often join their mom for performances, and featured in a music video released last December when Carey celebrated the 25-year anniversary of her iconic holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”