Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Wants To Do ‘Everything I Can’ To Support

Marianne Williamson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his bid for the White House on Sunday, saying the “energy” of the campaign was “unquestionably with Bernie” after his decisive win in the Nevada caucuses.

My statement of endorsement. pic.twitter.com/Bm2JqCFQCd — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 23, 2020

“A 40 yr-old trend of capitalism without conscience — corporate elites and their errand boys in government — have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution,” Williamson wrote on Twitter shortly after announcing her endorsement in Austin, Texas. “That revolution is the one that Bernie Sanders now leads, and I want to do everything I can to further its success.”

Sanders was declared the projected winner of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday after early results showed him with a strong lead over the next closest competitor. The senator had a strong network of support across the diverse state, including Latino, Black and moderate voters who joined his ardent left base.

“In Nevada, we have just put together a multi-generational, multi-racial coalition that is not only going to win in Nevada, it’s going to sweep this country,” Sanders declared after the race was called.

Williamson, an author and spiritual adviser, ended her own bid for the White House in January, saying she wished all remaining candidates her “best on the road ahead.”

“With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” Williamson said at the time, noting she’d support whoever won the nomination. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

In Austin on Sunday, Williamson compared Sanders’ surge in the polls to the change associated with other social movements in America, including the fight of abolitionists and suffragettes.

“Today, we’re tired of saying pretty please,” she said. “We’re going to stand up, we’re going to show up because we woke up, and we’re going to say with grace, we’re going to say with style, we’re going to say to all those who say liberty and justice cannot be done, sure as hell can be, because we’re here and we’re with Bernie.”