Marianne Williamson Admits First Debate Left Her 'Vulnerable To Mockery'

“The issue is ethical responsibility on the part of the media,” she said. “The framers of the Constitution did not make Vogue magazine the gate keepers of America’s political process, here to determine who and who is not to be considered a serious political candidate.”

Responding to the criticism, the magazine told CNN in a statement that it only wished to focus on candidates with experience as elected officials.

For the first night of this week’s debate in Detroit, Williamson will be joined on stage by nine other candidates, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).