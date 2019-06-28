POLITICS

Marianne Williamson's Bonkers Debate Performance Lights Up Twitter

The author vowed to defeat Donald Trump with love.

She may not be getting much traction in the polls, but Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson lit up Twitter for her wild performance at Thursday night’s debate

From her unusual Mid-Atlantic speaking pattern to her even more unusual answers ― including a plan to beat President Donald Trump with “love” and an odd shoutout to New Zealand ― users on the social network weren’t quite sure what to make of her.

But they were fascinated just the same, with her name trending big during and after the debate:

