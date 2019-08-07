Marianne Williamson's 'Game Of Thrones' Instagram Post Has People Very Confused

If Marianne Williamson doesn’t become president of the United States, perhaps she could run for office in Westeros.
The Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author doesn’t seem too opposed to the idea, judging from her recent Instagram post in which she is photoshopped into a scene from the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”
The fundraising post has been liked more than 20,000 times since she put it up on Saturday.
However, the photo is confusing some people because it depicts Williamson as Melisandre, a sorceress who, among other things, convinced a man to burn his own daughter alive.
As usual, Twitter users couldn’t help but discuss what it all means.
Some people had questions.
Others had advice for Williamson.
Some speculated that the reasoning behind the post had nothing to do with the 2020 campaign.
Still, at least one person thought the comparison between Williamson and Melisandre was quite appropriate.
HuffPost reached out to Williamson’s campaign, which did not immediately respond.
Meanwhile, she isn’t the only presidential candidate who has tried to piggyback on the popularity of the medieval fantasy series. Back in January, President Donald Trump showed off a “Game of Thrones”-themed poster that read “Sanctions Are Coming” at a Cabinet meeting.