Marianne Williamson Defends Controversial Kate Spade Mental Health Tweet

“Yes. What in that statement is not true? Because what I say is the F.D.A. knows this. Big Pharma knows this. Intelligent people know this,” she said.

The Food and Drug Administration began instructing pharmaceutical companies to print warnings on antidepressants stating that they may increase the risk of suicidal thinking in young people in 2004. Research indicates people age 24 and younger are more at risk, but the FDA states that there is no similar risk in people age 25 and up. Clinical depression itself increases one’s risk of suicidal thinking, the agency notes.

There has been some debate among mental health professionals about the long-term use of antidepressants, which is increasing.

Times reporter Maggie Astor told Williamson that the message she gets from the tweet is that “antidepressants are incredibly dangerous and you should not take them.”

Williamson responded: “I’m sorry that that’s what you get from the tweet. My sense is not that people would read that tweet and think that they were incredibly dangerous.”

In one of her books, “Tears to Triumph,” which she directed Astor to read before their interview, Williamson says she has twice been diagnosed with clinical depression. She told the Times she regrets saying that her own experiences with depression were a “scam,” as she did on Russell Brand’s podcast in November.

Yet she emphasized a medication-free approach. “The body can take an amazing amount of assault and injury and repair itself, and it’s amazing how much the psyche can take as well,” she said.

Astor noted that Williamson texted her after the interview to clarify that she has “no judgment — nor do I believe I have ever expressed any — of anyone taking antidepressants.”