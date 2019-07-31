POLITICS

Marianne Williamson Gives Morbid Answer To Kid Reporter's Pet Question

"Maybe 'no' or 'not at the moment' would have sufficed," one person suggested on Twitter.

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson told it like it is when a child reporter asked following Tuesday’s debate if she had a pet.

“I had a cat. And the cat died,” the author and activist responded to the young questioner, trailed by television cameras.

Video of the exchange is now going viral on Twitter:

The clip cut off before Williamson revealed any further details of the death.

But the self-styled candidate’s response set Twitter alight:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Pets Viral Video Democratic Debates Marianne Williamson
CONVERSATIONS