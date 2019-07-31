Marianne Williamson Gives Morbid Answer To Kid Reporter's Pet Question

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson told it like it is when a child reporter asked following Tuesday’s debate if she had a pet.

“I had a cat. And the cat died,” the author and activist responded to the young questioner, trailed by television cameras.

Video of the exchange is now going viral on Twitter:

Young reporter to @marwilliamson: “Do you have a pet?”@marwilliamson to young reporter: “I had a cat and the cat died.” pic.twitter.com/jK8Miaf1TG — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) July 31, 2019

The clip cut off before Williamson revealed any further details of the death.

But the self-styled candidate’s response set Twitter alight:

She’s not afraid to share hard truths about life and death. The leader we need. — Pete Valdez (@Pete_T_V) July 31, 2019

Maybe “no” or “not at the moment” would have sufficed. 🤦‍♂️ — Rap Bastardz 🌊 (@RapBastardz) July 31, 2019

The cat is America. She was teaching through allegory. — Fred, dark psychic force of collectivized hatred (@AliasNestor1) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson's cat ≠ Schrödinger's cat https://t.co/X2EVqahY9t — Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) July 31, 2019

tfw Marianne Williamson brutally introduces you to the concept of loss and mortality but you also appreciate her candor. pic.twitter.com/x1uBUf4mO1 — Brendel (@Brendelbored) July 31, 2019

"She tells it like it is" — Paul Telfer (@PaulTelfer) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson has that C.L.E. Cat Lady Energy. https://t.co/SF9niZ1d5M — Kiki Intarasuwan (@kintarasu) July 31, 2019