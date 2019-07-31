Marianne Williamson Gives Morbid Answer To Kid Reporter's Pet Question

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson told it like it is when a child reporter asked following Tuesday’s debate if she had a pet.
“I had a cat. And the cat died,” the author and activist responded to the young questioner, trailed by television cameras.
Video of the exchange is now going viral on Twitter:
The clip cut off before Williamson revealed any further details of the death.
But the self-styled candidate’s response set Twitter alight:
