Samantha Bee made what she thought was a can’t-miss offer to author Marianne Williamson on Monday: Drop out as a presidential candidate and I’ll let you read my aura.

Bee, who hosts the TBS series “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” has a standing offer to provide airtime to any candidate who wants to announce on her show that they’re dropping out of the 2020 election.

On Monday, she made the offer to Williamson via this heartfelt message on YouTube:

“I am so loving your vibe, so I wanted to invite you over to my show for a very chill, very serious campaign dropout party,” Bee said in the video. “We can have tea, throat lozenges, agave, and whatever else you use to make your voice sound so angelic.”

The comedian then attempted to seal the deal with this offer:

“I’ll even let you read my aura!”

As generous as Bee’s offer may sound, it doesn’t look like Williamson will be taking her up on it ― at least not tonight.

Williamson declined the offer via an Instagram post she shared while backstage at Stephen Colbert’s show:

“Samantha Bee put out a video today saying that I should come on her show and drop out. Ha ha. Thought I should do Stephen’s show instead, and stay in...and win...☺️”