Marianne Williamson Responds To Criticism Over Past Vaccine, Mental Health Remarks

The Times noted that there was no explicit evidence Spade took antidepressants. Her husband, Andy Spade, confirmed last summer that his wife had experienced depression and was “actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors” prior to her death.

In her interview with the Times, Williamson said she believes clinical depression is real but that there has been too much of a “medicalization of normal human despair.”

“People get sad,” she told the Times.