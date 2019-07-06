Marianne Williamson Inserts Herself Into Vogue Photo Shoot Via A Funny Meme

Marianne Williamson may have been snubbed by Vogue magazine for its photo shoot of the female 2020 Democratic candidates.

But the author and activist rectified the situation (sort of) when she added herself into the image, via a meme that she shared to Instagram.

The image, that Williamson admitted in the post’s caption was “found on the internet,” showed her face inside a picture frame above her female rivals.

It accompanied the publication’s article, titled “Madam President? Five Candidates on What It Will Take to Shatter the Most Stubborn Glass Ceiling”

“The framers of the Constitution did not make Vogue magazine the gate keepers of America’s political process, here to determine who and who is not to be considered a serious political candidate,” she wrote on Instagram.

