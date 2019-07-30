POLITICS

Meme Queen Marianne Williamson Just Made Yada Yada Yada Happen All Over Again

The presidential candidate had a "Seinfeld" moment in the middle of the debate.

She may not be winning in the polls, but Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has been a leading source of political memes during the debates. 

After lighting up Twitter in last month’s first debate with a wild performance that included a plan to beat President Donald Trump with love, Williamson’s name spiked on Tuesday during the second debate after another unusual moment.

She dropped a “yada yada yada” ― the phrase elevated by the TV sitcom “Seinfeld” ― in the middle of an answer.

Moderator Jack Tapper had asked about gun control, which Williamson seized on to decry the role of big-spending groups in politics, including the National Rifle Association.

She answered: 

Naturally, it was quickly turned into a GIF:

Williamson trended on Twitter during the debate for everything from her unusual Mid-Atlantic accent to her New Age background.

But it was the “yada yada yada” moment that many people couldn’t get over

