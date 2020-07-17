News Anchor Keeps Cool When Tooth Falls Out During Live Broadcast

A Ukrainian news anchor showed grace under pressure when she lost part of her tooth during a live broadcast.

Marichka Padalko was reading the news live on Ukraine’s TSN channel when a piece of her front tooth fell out.

Ever the pro, Padalko didn’t interrupt her broadcast or even call attention to it.

Instead, she casually put her hand in front of her mouth, grabbed the piece of tooth and continued as normal. Padalko later posted the clip on Instagram, writing in Ukrainian that the incident was “probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter.”

According to a translation of her post, Padalko said she first broke the tooth 10 years ago when her daughter accidentally hit her in the mouth with a heavy metal alarm clock.

Although Padalko recently had a “radical repair” on the tooth, she said she’d forgotten to avoid hard foods until it was completely fixed.

In her Instagram post, the anchor said she appreciated the support she had received from viewers and the compliment from a co-worker who said, “You reacted as if you lost your teeth every day.”

Padalko said she was surprised by the attention her broken tooth received, but added that she “underestimated the attentiveness of our viewers.”

