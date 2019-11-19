Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Marie Kondo has built an empire encouraging people to throw away their stuff. Now she wants you to buy... more stuff.

Marie Kondo’s well-organized empire sits high above us and our affinity to collect stuff. It celebrates minimalism and encourages us mere mortals to keep only the items that “spark joy.”

Or, it turns out, things that spark joy for ― and put money in ― Kondo’s pocket. Because now that your home is empty, the time is right to start filling it up again with things from Kondo’s new online store.

The woman who has written best-selling books, starred in a hit Netflix show about freeing yourself from your crap and is the reason your childhood bedroom is now a gym is now shilling “dumb crap you don’t need.”

Marie Kondo opening an online shop that sells dumb crap you don’t need is my favorite heel turn of 2019. pic.twitter.com/4lFa28NadS — PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) November 19, 2019

Labeled by the website as “a collection of items that spark joy for Marie and enhance your everyday routine,” highlights include a $96 gold ladle, a $75 literal box and a $275 brass tool holder. Better known as a bunch more things you, in most cases, do not need.

The irony is not lost on Twitter users, who both gawked at the news and praised Kondo for her, uh, business savvy.

marie kondo playing the long game. get rid of your dumb shit, so you can buy *my* dumb shit. incredible. the next jeff bezos — Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) November 19, 2019