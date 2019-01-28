Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard of organizing guru Marie Kondo, her KonMari method and her hit Netflix show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.”

Indeed, Kondo-inspired tidying fever is hitting households around the world, ushering in an era of clear storage bins, upright folding and a general push toward minimalism.

But not everyone is super-stoked about it.

Penn Holderness of the viral video-loving Holderness Family created a music video to lament his wife Kim’s KonMari obsession ― specifically its effect on his personal possessions.

Guess it’s sparking joy.