Marie Kondo Sparks Joy As She Attends Oscars For The Very First Time

Lifestyle and organizational expert Marie Kondo seems like she’s been everywhere this year — and now that includes the Oscars.

The star of Netflix’s “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” walked the red carpet at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, sporting a look that certainly sparks joy.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Kondo wore a pink gown with sequined flowers and lace embellishments by Jenny Packham.

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author was invited by entertainment news show Access to attend the award show for the very first time and will mingle with nominees on the red carpet with the show. Access also helped Kondo pick the perfect dress for the night in a segment that included a surprise appearance by Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

Kondo wore a pink gown with sequined flowers and a small train. While picking out the delicate number by Jenny Packham with style expert Kit Hoover, Kondo called the gown, “So cute.”

Well, if “cute” was the look she was going for, she nailed it.