Marie Osmond Leaves 'The Talk' After Just 1 Season

Marie Osmond has had enough “talk.”

The co-host of the CBS daytime chat show “The Talk” is leaving after just one year, Deadline reported Wednesday.

After the news broke, Osmond tweeted that she was developing several projects with former “Talk” executive producer John Redmann, who departed last month, and that she would spend more time with her husband, Stephen Craig.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed & remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!!” Osmond wrote. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

“The Talk” is scheduled to end its summer break later this month to begin Season 11.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Osmond, who had previously guest-hosted several times, replaced Sara Gilbert as a full-time panelist on “The Talk” last season, joining Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

The entertainer, 60, concluded an 11-year Las Vegas residency act with her brother Donny last November.

