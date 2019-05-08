Marie Osmond Gets Hero's Welcome As New Host On 'The Talk'

“The Talk” officially introduced Marie Osmond on Tuesday as its new host to replace Sara Gilbert.

In a confetti-showered entrance, Osmond hugged Gilbert and the others, later telling “Entertainment Tonight” (in the clip above) that her new gig “is like a gift.”

“The ladies are fantastic,” she said. “There’s no drama. Everybody there is just full of love, work ethic.”

Osmond has appeared on the CBS talk show as a guest host several times over the years.

She will join Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood full-time in September for the show’s 10th season.

CNN notes that Osmond and her brother Donny recently announced the upcoming conclusion of their Las Vegas residency after 11 years.