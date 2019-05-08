Marie Osmond Gets Hero's Welcome As New Host On 'The Talk'

“The Talk” officially introduced Marie Osmond on Tuesday as its new host to replace Sara Gilbert.
In a confetti-showered entrance, Osmond hugged Gilbert and the others, later telling “Entertainment Tonight” (in the clip above) that her new gig “is like a gift.”
“The ladies are fantastic,” she said. “There’s no drama. Everybody there is just full of love, work ethic.”
Osmond has appeared on the CBS talk show as a guest host several times over the years.
She will join Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood full-time in September for the show’s 10th season.
CNN notes that Osmond and her brother Donny recently announced the upcoming conclusion of their Las Vegas residency after 11 years.
Gilbert said last month she would be leaving “The Talk” at the end of the season.