Pledging loyalty to Donald Trump whilst being subjected to a smear campaign by the former president’s allies was a step too far for Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine reportedly wrote in her new memoir.

Yovanovitch, who served as ambassador from 2016 to 2019, agreed to taping a statement showing her solidarity with Trump but then decided not to release it, even though her job was under threat, according to extracts from “Lessons From The Edge” that Insider published on Tuesday.

“When I tried the loyalty pledge on for size, I couldn’t make it fit — not if I wanted to keep my integrity intact,” she said.

“Even worse, I thought such a statement was demeaning — and wrong,” Yovanovitch added.