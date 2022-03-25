Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said she sends a damning message to Russian President Vladimir Putin every single day.

Yovanovitch drinks her morning coffee from a mug emblazoned with the phrase, “Fuck You Putin,” she told Insider in an interview published Thursday.

“I’m here to tell you that your coffee in the morning tastes so much better in that mug,” she said.

Yovanovitch bulk orders the mugs to give out as gifts, she said, as she does with the “Fuck You Putin” bracelet she wore during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this month.

“Everybody kind of looks at it and gasps and laughs,” she told Insider of the mugs. “I think they’re just surprised because I’m, you know, a pretty staid diplomat. They certainly wouldn’t expect me to give them a gift like that.”