Politics

Marie Yovanovitch Admits Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Took Her By Surprise

"I never expected to see this in Ukraine," the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Marie Yovanovitch confessed Tuesday that even she’d been stunned by Russia’s all-out war on Ukraine.

“Honestly, I never imagined such a wholescale invasion,” the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“I thought that keeping a low-level war going in the east, destabilizing Ukraine in that way with cyberattacks, assassinations, disinformation, economic warfare; I thought that was sufficient for Russia to realize its aims of trying to destabilize Ukraine and thwart Ukraine’s desires to join NATO and the EU,” she explained.

“This is a wholesale invasion of Ukraine,” continued Yovanovitch, who served as ambassador from 2016 to 2019 when she was recalled amid a smear campaign from Donald Trump allies during the former president’s first impeachment for Ukraine misconduct.

“It is a brutal war of aggression,” she added. “And I have to say, even though we know what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is capable of, given his past actions, I never expected to see this in Ukraine.”

Watch the full interview here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

RussiaUkraineMarie Yovanovitch