Marie Yovanovitch, Ex-Ukraine Ambassador, Testifies In Trump Impeachment Hearing

Marie Yovanovitch, a veteran foreign service officer who served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until May of this year, speaks publicly today on her knowledge of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump threatened Yovanovitch during a July 25 call with Zelensky, saying “she’s going to go through some things,” calling her “the woman” and “bad news.” Yovanovitch left her post in May after conservative media outlets and Donald Trump Jr. accused her of being part of an alleged Ukrainian attempt to support Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In October, Yovanovitch told impeachment investigators she was “very concerned” and felt threatened by Trump’s remarks on the call with Zelensky.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), will direct the questioning at today’s hearing.

