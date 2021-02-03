Marilyn Manson: All The Allegations Of Abuse, Assault We Know So Far

Musician Marilyn Manson has been accused of abuse by multiple women, with allegations ranging from sexual assault to psychological abuse.

The cascade of allegations began Monday when actor Evan Rachel Wood and at least four other women spoke out against Manson on social media. Several other women have come forward in the days since.

The 52-year-old shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” and claiming his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual.”

Two male security guards filed lawsuits against Manson in the early 2000s, accusing him of sexually assaulting them at his concerts by rubbing his crotch on their heads without consent. The charges were dismissed in one case and Manson reached a private settlement in the other.

Here’s a list of the people we know of so far who have made allegations:

1.) Evan Rachel Wood

The “Westworld” actor accused Manson of grooming her when she was a teenager and “horrifically” abusing her for several years. The pair met in 2006 when she was 18 and he was 36. They dated on and off until 2010.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post, adding: “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,”

Wood testified about her experiences with sexual assault and domestic violence before Congress in 2018 and before the California Senate in 2019. She did not name her abuser while testifying, though many fans speculated at the time that she had been referring to Manson.

2.) Ashley Walters

Walters, a photographer, said she worked for Manson as his personal assistant after he reached out to her on social media in 2010. She said he subjected her to “psychological abuse” and frequently feared for her safety in his presence.

“In the beginning, he’d put me on a pedestal and would tell me I was saving his life,” Walters wrote in a post on Instagram. “He was very skilled at gaslighting his inner circle ... He would dictate the parameters of our reality. Horrifying, deranged behavior, and insane scenarios became normalized.”

“It felt like I was his property because he would offer me up for sexual encounters to please potential collaborators or friends,” she added. “He isolated me from my friends and family. ... He frequently became violent, throwing items including glass plates and heavy objects.”

Walters said she continues to suffer from PTSD and depression stemming from her time with Manson.

3.) Sarah McNeilly

McNeilly, a model, said Manson “lured” her in by “posing as the perfect boyfriend.” She said he soon began to abuse her by isolating her from friends, locking her in rooms and verbally berating her for hours.

“I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred,” McNeilly wrote in an Instagram post. “I was locked in rooms when I was ‘bad’, sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends or if I didn’t he would threaten to come after them. I was told stories of others who tried to tell their story and their pets ended up dead.”

“I was thrown up against a wall and he threatened to bash my face in with the baseball bat he was holding, for trying to get him to pick out a pair of pants prior to a music video,” she continued. “I witnessed him staging problems or hiding missing objects in order to justify his violent outbursts.”

Like Wood and Walters, McNeilly said she suffers from PTSD and mental health issues because of these experiences.

4.) Scarlett Kapella

Kapella has alleged Manson subjected her to emotional, physical and sexual abuse after pursuing her in 2011 while she was modeling in Mexico City.

“I had respected him as an artist and was thrilled he wanted to work with me and wanted to paint me,” she posted on Instagram. “He would go from charming & loving to complete monster behavior. ... He exploited an unequal power dynamic and put me in a place of fear, controlling when I was allowed to speak, what outfits and color lipstick I could wear.”

5.) Gabriella

Identified only as “Gabriella” on Instagram, this artist alleged Manson tied her up, deprived her of sleep and forced her to take drugs during their roughly six-month relationship. She said she attempted to kill herself at one point while they were dating.

“I met Brian Warner, known as Marilyn Manson, backstage in October 2015,” Gabriella wrote in an Instagram post. “I was 22 and he was 46. ... The second time we met he broke a wine glass in the hotel room and demanded we make a blood pact together. He cut both our hands with the broken glass.”

“He told me he loved me two weeks after we met and invited me to go on tour with him in Europe,” she added. “I do not have fond memories of this tour though as things had gone downhill quickly. He would tie me up for the first of many times and rape me.”

“He called me crazy,” she continued. “He called me autistic. He knew that my relatives are black and that I too share that DNA and would make fun of my race. ... He would often brag about being affiliated with the MS 13 gang and that he could have me or anyone killed.”

6.) Ashley Lindsay Morgan

Morgan, an actor and model, said she first met Manson when he reached out to her around 2009. She said their relationship turned “dark” quickly.

“There was abuse, sexual violence, physical violence and coercion,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post. “I still feel the affects everyday. I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety and most crippling OCD.”

“He would throw me out of the house in next to no clothing if I fell asleep at 3 am,” she added. “He made me feel like him cutting me, burning me, his fist in my mouth was ‘our thing.’ ... I know he is still doing this to a rotating door of young girls, and causing irreparable damage.”

7.) Torii Lynn

Lynn, who runs a Los Angeles-based vintage clothing and jewelry shop, said she experienced Manson’s abuse “first hand.”

“It’s taken me years to truly understand the damage he has done to me, plus of the people I love most in this world,” Lynn wrote in an Instagram Story. “Marilyn Manson is an abuser.”

8.) Chløë Black

Black, a musician, said was subjected to Manson’s alleged abuse 10 years ago, claiming he deprived her of sleep, verbally abused her and physically hurt her.

“He said many racist and anti-semitic things and laughed at my outrage,” Black wrote in an Instagram post. “He belittled me for listening to ‘black people music.’ When he flew into a rage he had a growling animalistic scream and threw glasses at walls.”

“One night I thought he was actually going to kill me,” she continued. “He confided something so dark, violent and incriminating that I thought there was no way he was going to let me leave that house alive.”

9.) Louise Keay Bell

Keay Bell, an artist and writer, alleged Manson emotionally and financially abused her for several years beginning when she was 19 years old.

“I looked up to him and he took advantage of my trust, exploited me, emotionally and financially abused me and tried to control me,” Kaey Bell wrote in an Instagram post. “After speaking out I experienced harassment, stalking and cyberbullying, some of this from people associated with him.”

10.) Love Bailey

Bailey, a queer fashion stylist, alleged Manson pulled a gun on her during a photo shoot in 2011.

“So I show up to Marilyn’s house,” Bailey said in a video posted to Instagram. “As we were getting ready, you know, I’m like trying to put the couture together and just do my job. I was 20 years old. I was a young, naive stylist.”

Bailey said she was called into Marilyn’s “boudoir” where he and an actress had just finished having sex.

“She was blackout wasted,” Bailey said of the actress. “I don’t know if this was from pills. She was not coherent at all. She was stumbling over. She hurt her knee on the bedside table and Marilyn laughed at her.”

“And so I ran over to help [the actress],” she continued. “Marilyn pulls a gun to my head ... and he pulls a Glock straight to my forehead and says, ‘I don’t like faggots’ as he laughs in a really dark, aggressive tone. This wasn’t a joke.”

“I remember being stunned in that moment,” she added. “I felt powerless. ... So long I’ve been silent, but now I think it’s time. I think it’s time I come clean about my story, about my experience.”

11.) Charlyne Yi

Yi, an actor, alleged in 2018 that Manson harassed her and other women while visiting the set of the TV series “House.” She said he made inappropriate sexual comments to the women and called her a “China man.”

“I stand with the survivors who have shared about Brian Warner aka Marilyn Manson,” Yi wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “3 yrs ago I shared about Brian’s sexual harassment & white supremacy toward me.”

“At the time I deactivated my social media bc I received thousands of death threats, white supremacist remarks, etc. ― & am getting bombarded w/ the same toxicity again,” she said.