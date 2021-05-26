Marilyn Manson Wanted By New Hampshire Police In Connection To 2019 Assault

Police in New Hampshire have issued an arrest warrant for musician Marilyn Manson in connection to an assault involving a videographer at a 2019 concert, officials said Tuesday.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, is wanted on two counts of misdemeanor simple assault stemming from an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, located about 100 miles north of Boston.

Manson had been performing at the show on Aug. 18, 2019, when the alleged assaults occurred, Gilford Police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee told The New York Times. The videographer was in the “stage pit area” when Manson allegedly assaulted them, police said.

The arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019, but police decided to make it public now in an effort to “move forward” on the matter in light of the numerous recent sexual assault and abuse allegations against the rocker, Burpee said.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the Gilford Police Department said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

Gilford police noted that the charges against Manson are “not sexual in nature.” Each of the simple assault charges carry a jail sentence of up to one year and a maximum fine of $2,000.

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, called the charges “ludicrous” in an email to the Times.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King said. “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

Gilford police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The department declined to release to the Times a copy of the reports related to the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

News of the charges are the latest in a serious of misconduct allegations against Manson. Actor Evan Rachel Wood, whom Manson was briefly engaged to in 2010, publicly accused him in February of sexual assault, domestic abuse and psychological torture. At least 10 other women, including actor Esmé Bianco, have accused Manson of abuse or harassment.

Bianco and Ashley Walters, one of Manson’s former personal assistants, have filed separate lawsuits in recent months accusing him of sexual abuse.

Manson issued a broad statement in February denying any allegations of abuse and alleging that his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote at the time. “Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”