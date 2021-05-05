Marilyn Manson's Ex Says He Raped, 'Brainwashed' Her: 'I Survived A Monster'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images In an interview with People, Ashley Morgan Smithline accused Marilyn Manson, seen here in February 2020, of repeated physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Ashley Morgan Smithline, a woman who says she used to be in a relationship with Marilyn Manson, is speaking out about the emotional and physical trauma she says she experienced at the hands of the shock rocker.

In an explosive People cover story published Wednesday, the 36-year-old accuses Manson of raping her, locking her in a “bad girls room,” cutting her and forcing her to partake in hard drugs and alcohol.

Smithline told People she met Manson in 2010 and that “he lured me in with this endless intelligence.” They soon moved in together, she says, and the abuse began shortly after. Smithline describes Manson whipping her as she lay naked and facedown on his bed, and says he lied to her about the time of day, blacking out the windows so she’d lose track of time.

Smithline told People that Manson first raped her while she was sleeping, and that she woke up screaming with her arms tied.

“He kept telling me, ‘You can’t rape someone that you’re in love with,’” she said.

Smithline also says she dropped down to less than 80 pounds because of the abuse she suffered, and that Manson cut her ribs, forced her to watch suicide scenes from movies and once carved his initials into her thigh. She showed the scar in a photo exclusive to People.

“I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting,” she said, referring to the scar.

Smithline told People the abuse continued for nearly three years, as she continued to see Manson during his tour breaks until January 2013.

“I survived a monster,” she told the magazine.

A spokesperson for Manson told People that the rocker “strongly” denies Smithline’s claims. “This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn’t last one week,” the statement reads in part. Representatives for Manson did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

At least 15 women have come forward with allegations against Manson, whose given name is Brian Warner. Earlier this year, actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson of abusing her while they dated in the mid-to-late 2000s.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood wrote in an emotional Instagram post in February. “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

Smithline told People that her “guilt and shame” about what happened with Manson “have lessened” since she connected with Wood, Esme Bianco and other alleged victims. However, she says, she still experiences night terrors and symptoms of obsessive-compulsive and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Read the full People story here.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.