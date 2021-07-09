Marilyn Manson Surrenders To Authorities Over 2019 Spitting Incident

Singer Marilyn Manson turned himself into Los Angeles police after he allegedly spit on a female videographer at a 2019 show in New Hampshire.

Manson had been expected to surrender after his attorneys came to an agreement with authorities in Guilford, New Hampshire, in June. A warrant had been issued in October 2019 following an alleged incident at Manson’s show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion that month.

The shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in at a branch of the Los Angeles Police Department on July 2, Guilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee confirmed.

Manson was processed on misdemeanor charges, released without paying bail and told not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

In a statement issued last month, Manson attorney Howard King said the spitting accusation was “ludicrous.”

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply,” King said, adding that Manson “likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”

New Hampshire news station WMUR reported that it had spoken to an attendee of the 2019 show who saw Manson spit on the videographer multiple times. He is charged with two Class A misdemeanor counts, which carry a penalty of jail for less than one year and a fine of up to $2,000.

More than a dozen women have accused the singer of abusing or assaulting them in various ways over the past few decades, leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau to launch an investigation in February. A handful of his accusers, including actor Esme Bianco, have filed lawsuits against Manson.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.