LA District Attorney 'Hopeful' He Will Receive Investigation Into Marilyn Manson This Month

The Los Angeles district attorney gave a long-awaited update on the possibility of charging singer Marilyn Manson with sexual abuse crimes, saying Monday that he hopes to receive the Sheriff’s Department investigation by the end of this month.

George Gascón, the county’s district attorney, gave the update about Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, in an Instagram video, promising that the legal process hasn’t stalled despite being ongoing for a year and a half.

Advertisement

“The Brian Warner matter is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and has not yet been submitted to our office. Please be assured that we are requesting regular updates on the status of the investigation,” Gascón said.

His office can’t proceed with any charges until law enforcement delivers its findings, he explained.

“Once we have received the case, it will be carefully evaluated by an experienced prosecutor to determine if it is appropriate to file charges at this time. We are hopeful that the LASD will present the case to us sometime this month,” he concluded.

Advertisement

The Sheriff’s Department launched its sex crimes investigation into Manson in February 2021 after multiple women came forward saying he had abused them, sexually and otherwise. Actress Evan Rachel Wood, who entered into a years-long relationship with Manson as a teenager in the early 2000s, wrote on Instagram that the singer, who was nearly two decades her senior, “horrifically abused” her for years and that she was “brainwashed and manipulated into submission” by him. Multiple other women then shared similar stories about their experience with Manson.

Wood spoke out again this past January, saying he “essentially raped” her while filming the music video for his song “Heart-Shaped Glasses” in 2007.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real,” she said.