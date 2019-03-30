Huffpost This Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is an acne spot treatment formulated with salicylic acid and calamine to shrink the size of your pimple overnight.

We’ve been keeping a close eye on Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty event since it started on March 18, and even made a wishlist of all the products we plan on adding to our cart for 50 percent off the original price.

But there’s one item in particular that we’ll definitely be stocking up on, and that’s this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. This acne spot treatment is formulated with salicylic acid and calamine to shrink the size of your pimple overnight. The 1-ounce bottle normally retails for $17, but it’s on sale today, March 30, for half off, at only $8.50.

Not only has this mystical vial saved me on more than one occasion, it’s also the go-to acne solution for many celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Bella Hadid. Simply dip a cotton swab and swirl it in the pink powder at the bottom of the bottle ― don’t shake or mix the solution. Dab it directly on the whitehead of your pimple, let it dry overnight and rinse off in the morning. Your blemish won’t magically disappear entirely overnight, but it will be visibly smaller. Keep repeating until the breakout has run its course.

Applying this treatment is a much better alternative to popping your pimple and increasing the chance of an acne scar. It dries out the breakout without drying out the rest of your face and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. The last thing you want is for the bottle to run out when you need it most. Stock up now while it’s half the price.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.