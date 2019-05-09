If you’re looking to get naturally glowing skin in time for summer, it’s time to step up your skin care routine. The good news is you can get on the right track without hurting your wallet when you shop at Ulta this weekend.
Ulta is offering 25% off all Mario Badescu products this weekend so you can stock up on your favorites and finally treat yourself to some of its best-selling products. Its Rosewater Facial Spray is a cult favorite, and it’s a good idea to stash a small bottle in your bag during the summer for a refreshing mist. It’s also a great time to try out its Vitamin C Serum ― which also happens to be one of their most expensive items at $45, meaning you can get it for $34 this weekend.
If there’s one product worth buying from this sale, it’s the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion. This acne spot treatment is formulated with salicylic acid and calamine to shrink the size of your pimple overnight. It’s become my go-to product for blemishes and a lot of celebrities swear by it, too. The 1-ounce bottle normally retails for $17, but since it’s 25% off this weekend you can get it for $13.
We’ve rounded up all the other Mario Badescu products worth buying while they’re on sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.