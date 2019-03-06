More than a year after facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, chef and restaurateur Mario Batali will no longer profit from any of his restaurants, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The family of famed Italian chef Lidia Bastianich, which partnered with Batali on a number of restaurants under the Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, said Wednesday that they had bought out Batali’s shares, severing ties with him.

Batali “will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form,” her daughter, Tanya Bastianich Manuali, said in a statement to the Times. Bastianich Manuali’s brother, Joe Bastianich, had been Batali’s primary business partner.

“I have reached an agreement with Joe and no longer have any stake in the restaurants we built together. I wish him the best of luck in the future,” Batali said in a statement to the Times.

In December 2017, amid the Me Too movement, multiple women accused Batali of sexual misconduct, including harassment and assault.

In May, New York police launched an investigation into sexual assault claims from two more women, which included drugging and raping them.

In responding to the initial allegations, Batali famously issued an apology that ended with a recipe for cinnamon rolls.