People Have Thoughts On Mario Lopez As Colonel Sanders In 'Horny KFC' Lifetime Movie

2020 has certainly dealt us a lot of cards we didn’t expect, but Mario Lopez starring as Colonel Harland Sanders in an upcoming KFC-branded Lifetime movie is definitely up there in the list of most ... fowl.

Not quite a full-length feature, “A Recipe for Seduction” is a “15-minute mini-movie” described in a press release as “full of mystery, suspense, deception ... love and fried chicken.”

The trailer for the mini-flick provides the exact level of Lifetime melodrama we’ve come to know and love with an added dash of oddity as Lopez sports a salt-and-pepper look ― a nod to the classic white hair and beard we associate with the fried chicken czar.

The film, which comes out Dec. 13, was announced on Lifetime’s Twitter page on Monday and immediately got attention.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

While some marveled at Lopez’s willingness to act in literally anything, others couldn’t help but marvel at the existence of a “horny KFC movie.” Here are some of our favorite pieces of commentary:

LIFETIME IS RELEASING A HORNY KFC MOVIE STARRING MARIO LOPEZ AS COLONEL SANDERS I WILL NEVER RECOVER — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 7, 2020

Lifetime is presenting Mario Lopez as a sexy Colonel Sanders in a mini movie



Me: pic.twitter.com/ho7Lt2clYy — teatime75 (@teatime75) December 7, 2020

I almost respect the fact that Mario Lopez says yes to any and every project that hits his agent's inbox. Almost. — Johnny from Queens (@jr_kosik) December 7, 2020

At the absolute bare minimum, Mario Lopez should travel around the country dressed as Colonel Sanders in a hazmat suit delivering chicken to promote this https://t.co/MTy8pe8UFv — Alex Zalben (@azalben) December 7, 2020

Mario Lopez never turned down a bag in his life. https://t.co/zkGDsssjVm — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 7, 2020

Who had 'KFC-themed rom-com starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders' on their 2020 bingo card? https://t.co/XapDgpu2jg — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) December 7, 2020

this has been a truly wild year but i never expected to read the words "Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders" — 🦉𝚍𝚘𝚍𝚊𝚒 𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝🦉 (@dodaistewart) December 7, 2020

Between Quibi, Peacock, and this Lifetime Original Sexy KFC Movie starring Mario Lopez, the spirit of "30 Rock" has had one hell of a year https://t.co/TBdUemMQgS — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) December 7, 2020