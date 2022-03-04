Marisa Tomei Says She Wasn't Paid For Playing Pete Davidson's 'King Of Staten Island' Mom

It’s been nearly two years since “The King of Staten Island” was released, and one of the film’s stars says she’s still waiting to be paid for her work.

Marisa Tomei made the eyebrow-raising claim in an interview with Rolling Stone published Thursday. The actor, who played the mother of Pete Davidson’s Scott Carlin in the movie, said she recently reached out to her co-star about the alleged oversight.

Advertisement

“I actually just was talking to Pete today,” Tomei explained, “because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’”

Still, she stressed that she “had a rollicking good time” shooting the movie, despite the absence of a paycheck. Working alongside Davidson and other comedians on the project, she added, “really changed how I approach each character going forward.”

Representatives for Davidson and Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Pete Davidson (left) and Marisa Tomei on the "King of Staten Island" set in 2019. Bobby Bank via Getty Images

Directed by Judd Apatow, “The King of Staten Island” marked Davidson’s first major big-screen role, and was a semi-autobiographical take on the “Saturday Night Live” star’s life.

Advertisement

Like his on-screen counterpart, Davidson grew up in Staten Island, New York, and has also been vocal about his experiences with addiction and depression. His real-life father, Scott, was a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, while the character of Scott Carlin is also grieving his father’s death.

Tomei, an Academy Award winner for 1992’s “My Cousin Vinny,” didn’t hold back when asked about the ongoing discourse regarding Davidson’s appeal to women. Currently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, Davidson has also dated Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor ― none of which surprises Tomei.

“He’s just so fucking real, and he’s unfiltered, but very sensitive,” she gushed to Rolling Stone. “So he’s almost an irresistible combination.”

“And he’s good-looking, even though I played ... let’s just put the mom thing aside,” she continued. “Let’s, like, never mention that again.”