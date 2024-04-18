Mariska Hargitay Helps Lost Child Who Mistook Her For Real Cop On 'SVU' Set

Mariska Hargitay played a real-life hero when she helped a lost child who approached her on the set of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” last week.
Hargitay, who stars as Capt. Olivia Benson, was filming one of the final episodes of the show’s 25th season when a lost girl approached her in a New York City park thinking she was a real police officer due to her character’s badge, according to People magazine.
The matter reportedly began after the girl and mother got separated at the playground in Manhattan’s Fort Tryon Park, leading to a 20-minute pause in production as the “SVU” star helped the two reunite, a witness said.
The girl reportedly was unaware of the film cameras and “SVU” star Ice-T around her.
Hargitay has spent quite a bit of time perfecting her character and in an Entertainment Weekly story published in February remarked that it’s “so different” looking back at video of her and Christopher Meloni from the first season.
“Well, we’re so young, and it’s got a cute vibe,” she said. “It’s so sweet and innocent, and I love that. If you gave us that same scene and we did it now, it would be oh so different.”
“But I love looking at the beginning, so we can really sit in appreciation of the evolution of these characters. And the evolution — especially of Olivia Benson, and the maturity, and this woman growing into her power. It’s beautiful.”