Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Screaming As She 'Chased Down' Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Greene, a QAnon-supporting radical from Georgia, denied witness accounts that she screamed at Ocasio-Cortez when she assailed the New York progressive outside the House chamber on Wednesday.

In fact, Washington Post journalist Jaqueline Alemany told CNN, Greene “was screaming” — while Ocasio-Cortez remained calm.

Greene’s antics are the “kind of behavior that would get you expelled from school,” Alemany told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “This is the kind of behavior that a parent would never tolerate from a child, let alone a member of Congress.”

“I’ve covered Washington ... for about a decade now. I’ve never seen a lawmaker, an elected official, or really anyone in a professional setting behave in such manner,” said Alemany.

Greene, a tub-thumping Trump adherent who was stripped of House committee assignments for outrageous lies about mass shootings, stormed up to Ocasio-Cortez and demanded: “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Greene was screaming and acting like “people that I threw out of bars all the time” when she worked as a bartender. She called for extra security for lawmakers.

Greene gave a different account of her behavior.

“She said ‘screaming,’” Greene said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez’s recounting. “You know what screaming is? Screaming is what people do when rockets are fired at them like Hamas terrorists are firing into Israel.”

Alemany said on MSNBC that she was so shocked by the “aggressive” confrontation “that I didn’t even have the presence of mind to record” it.

Alemany discusses what she saw in the video clip above.