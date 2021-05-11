Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Latest Display Of Willful Ignorance

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Tuesday put an extra conspiratorial twist on her frivolous legislation to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert.
The QAnon-endorsing lawmaker touted her proposed Fire Fauci Act with an eyebrow-raising tweet. “At his direction, shutdowns & masks are ruining our country, for what appears to be a man-made virus that Fauci paid for with our money,” wrote Greene, who has been stripped of committee assignments by fellow House members for endorsing violence against Democrats and promoting conspiracy theories about mass killings.
Greene conveniently failed to mention that Fauci, as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, can only recommend public health measures.
The conspiracy theory that COVID-19 was human-made and paid for by Fauci has been debunked by top medical officials and researchers.
Critics chastized Greene for the post, which continues her display of willful ignorance.
