Marjorie Taylor Greene's Abortion Post Called Out As 'Sensationalist Fiction'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday got called out for twisting the already disputed claim of anti-abortion activists who said they were given 115 aborted fetuses off a medical waste truck ― and saved five of them for evidence.
“In March 2022, pro-life activists tragically discovered the remains of 115 aborted babies being discarded from the Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C.,” Greene wrote. “Five of these babies were second and third-trimester premature infants who appeared to have been born alive and then murdered. This is an image of some of the 110 first-trimester children killed. This Tuesday, I’m holding a Hearing on Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting.”
Several commenters on X called out the far-right congresswoman for “sensationalist fiction,” “lying and fear-mongering” and “no recognition of truth” in her post.
Abortion opponent Lauren Handy was found to possess five aborted fetuses in her apartment when police arrived in 2022, the day after she was charged with blockading a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic two years prior. (She and others were convicted in August 2023.)
She and fellow activist Terrisa Bukovinac claimed the five were among 115 fetuses given to them by the driver of a medical waste truck. They claimed they buried 110 of them with a priest present at an undisclosed location but kept the remaining five to prove that illegal procedures were used to abort them. Police, however, determined the abortions were legally conducted and the waste truck company denied Handy’s account.
One X user rebutted Greene’s entry point by point, noting a “glaring lack of evidence” in Greene’s suggestion that Planned Parenthood was involved, and her assertion that the fetuses “appeared to have been born alive and murdered.”
As for Greene’s investigation into the so-called “black market of baby organ harvesting,” Democrats on the oversight and accountability committee have pushed back against such unproven allegations in a pair of videos refuting specific claims against Planned Parenthood.