Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet About Accountability Gets Flipped Back On Her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) tweet on Wednesday about accountability in Congress did not go well.
“In the Swamp, no one is ever held accountable and no one ever goes to jail,” wrote the QAnon-endorsing Republican who in February was stripped of her House committee assignments for embracing racist conspiracy theories and liking social media posts that suggested executing prominent Democrats.
The far-right firebrand, who to this day continues to back ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, had the tweet flipped back on her:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter