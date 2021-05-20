POLITICS

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Tweet About Accountability Gets Flipped Back On Her

"Now you're trolling us, right?" one Twitter user asked the conspiracy-endorsing Republican.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) tweet on Wednesday about accountability in Congress did not go well.

“In the Swamp, no one is ever held accountable and no one ever goes to jail,” wrote the QAnon-endorsing Republican who in February was stripped of her House committee assignments for embracing racist conspiracy theories and liking social media posts that suggested executing prominent Democrats.

The far-right firebrand, who to this day continues to back ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, had the tweet flipped back on her:

