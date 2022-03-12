People Can't Agree What's Most Bonkers About Marjorie Taylor Greene’s New Ad

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) split opinion among her critics with a new campaign ad on Friday. Namely, they couldn’t agree on what was the most bonkers bit in the clip she shared on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Responding to the Republican Accountability Project’s call to name “the most ridiculous part,” some Twitter users suggested it was Greene’s opening fire on concepts such as gun control and socialism. Others highlighted its sycophantic praise of former President Donald Trump.

There is a lot to unpack in this new ad from @RepMTG.



What do you think the most ridiculous part is? No wrong answers. pic.twitter.com/p9vatyaBEU — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 11, 2022

Fans of the rock band Linkin Park, meanwhile, asked if the members of the group knew if Fleurie, Jung Youth and Tommee Profitt’s reworked version of their hit song “In The End” was being used in the spot.

A pro-Trump video featuring the same cover was removed from Twitter in 2020 after being retweeted by the then-president. At the time, Jung Youth slammed its use as “propaganda.”

Linkin Park’s late frontman, Chester Bennington, was no fan of Trump. Representatives for the group did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Advertisement

It’s 2:16 too long — PJ. McHenry Sr (@pjmchenry17) March 11, 2022

I’ll start off easy and we can go from here: the soundtrack — Pam Coblyn (@PamCob) March 12, 2022

All of it. I can't tell if they're creating material for SNL or getting their ideas from SNL anymore. — @JulieChism 🌻 (@julieines411) March 11, 2022

The shooting part — Kathy Donnelly (@kdonnelly13) March 11, 2022

Thinking Trump pushing and pulling his way to the front of the group of (was it?) world leaders was a positive thing. — Sandy Gottstein 🌻🇺🇦💙💛 (@SaveRDemocrazy) March 11, 2022

The part that she acts like DJT is still president. Oh and this idea that we can operate outside of a global economy. Jesus. — Lucy’s Mom83 (@lucysmom83) March 11, 2022

No mention of Gazpacho — Ryan Fielder (@FielderOnDaRoof) March 11, 2022

Every word she and trump spoke — Ciana Stone (Syneca) (@CianaStone) March 11, 2022

Looks like a North Korean video…..🇰🇵 — Sylvain Pharand 🇺🇦 (@sylvain_pharand) March 11, 2022

I'm mostly just pissed she bastardized a great song by Linkin Park — Kara Ellis 🏳️‍🌈 (@kara_ellis) March 11, 2022

The fact that a global economy has been in existence for centuries — Jonathan Anderson (@janderson5472) March 12, 2022