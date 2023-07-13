Democratic Colleague Burns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Speech With 4-Word Request

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke about stripping a provision from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, but her speech actually made a House colleague more concerned about health care.

Her own.

Greene is attempting to strip a provision in the legislation that would create a Center of Excellence in Ukraine.

Advertisement

“The American people don’t work hard every single day to pay for other countries’ borders to be defended,” Greene said on the House floor. “They want our border defended. And we have 300 Americans dying every single day from fentanyl poisoning that’s coming from China and the Mexican cartels. If our Department of Defense wants to defend America, we should be defending our border and not proclaiming our righteousness talking about a war in Ukraine. With that, Mr. Speaker, I yield.”

After Greene spoke, the chair recognized Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.), who decided she needed to make her own pressing comment.

In the process, she managed to burn Greene with a simple four-word request.

“I request an Advil,” Kamlager-Dove said, before yielding one minute to South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson.

Kamlager-Dove: I request an Advil pic.twitter.com/gbNc1M7Ytv — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023

Advertisement

Many Twitter users were amused by the request.

I think anyone who has to listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene for even a second, should be administered an Advil for free. https://t.co/8iAXo7xKP6 — RazzLi (@razzli_) July 13, 2023

Nominating: TWEET OF THE DAY 💊 https://t.co/YeGka9fT3c — rence (@C4_miles222) July 13, 2023

The never-Trumper group Meidas Touch tried to offer Kamlager-Dove some helpful advice, telling her she would need more than one pill.

Advertisement

Going to need more than one 😂 https://t.co/ZN9hljIAtk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2023

But the congresswoman, who represents an area of Los Angeles, admitted that she “took two.”

Kamlager-Dove didn’t specifically say she got a headache listening to Greene, but she may have obliquely explained why she needed that Advil in a series of tweets in which she lamented that House Republicans “would rather use the NDAA to wage culture wars than to strengthen our national defense and global alliances.”