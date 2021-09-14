“You were first,” Greene wrote of Villa. “And gorgeous! Perfect embodiment of an American woman who loves her country and America first!”

Ocasio-Cortez’s fashion reinforced her message that the wealthiest should pay higher taxes. She and other Democrats have embraced significant tax increases on the affluent to fund measures to combat the climate crisis and expand social programs.

Mike Coppola via Getty Images The "Tax the Rich" dress of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (with Aurora James) caught the attention of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene’s critics clapped back in style.

AOC wore it better. — Tim Link (@timlink) September 14, 2021

NOPE!!! you are just jealous!!!

Nobody comes close!!!

She ROCKED!!! Looks, Beauty, Educated, Sophisticated, Elegant!!

💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/g2o3k1x7g1 — Ninevah Joseph 33 (@33Ninevah) September 14, 2021

I'm sorry Marjorie, I'm sure your Met Gala invitation was just lost in the mail. 😔 — K. K. (@NowWithVitaminR) September 14, 2021