Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a nameless swipe at progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress to the Met Gala on Monday.
Greene, a conspiracy theory devotee, praised the Donald Trump-adoring fashions of singer Joy Villa, whose “Make America Great Again” dress at the 2017 Grammys and “Build the Wall” dress at the 2019 Grammys caused a stir. (Ocasio-Cortez’s Met dress apparently was designed as a dig at Villa’s “Wall” attire.)
“You were first,” Greene wrote of Villa. “And gorgeous! Perfect embodiment of an American woman who loves her country and America first!”
Ocasio-Cortez’s fashion reinforced her message that the wealthiest should pay higher taxes. She and other Democrats have embraced significant tax increases on the affluent to fund measures to combat the climate crisis and expand social programs.
Greene’s critics clapped back in style.