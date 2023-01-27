What's Hot

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Pamela Anderson Admits She Knew 1 Of Her Marriages Was A ‘Mistake’ Right Away

Trump Adviser John Eastman Facing California Disciplinary Charges

Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dies At 25

Eddie Murphy Names The Most Naturally Funny Person Ever

John Legend Shares First Pic With Baby Girl Esti: 'Our New Love'

'He's Lost Touch With Reality': George Conway Rakes Meta For Welcoming Trump Back

Cops Accused Of Kidnapping Homeless Man, Beating Him Unconscious In Woods

Biden Responds To Death Of Tyre Nichols After Police Arrests

Senators Threaten Action If White House Refuses Classified Documents Access

Officials In Colorado Treated To 400 Bear 'Selfies' On Wildlife Camera

Elon Musk's Twitter Sued In Germany Over Antisemitic Posts, Holocaust Denial

PoliticsJoe Biden Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Marjorie Taylor Greene

OOF! Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly

Greene's amendment failed by one of the most lopsided votes you'll ever see as Democrats and Republicans alike rejected it en masse.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene offered an amendment on Thursday ― and it quickly went down in flames.

New House rules put in place by the Republican majority allow any lawmaker to offer an amendment. The Hill said that led to some 140 amendments to a bill regarding the use of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Greene’s would’ve forbidden President Joe Biden from selling oil from the reserve.

The conspiracy theorist ― who spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― was joined by just 13 others as the amendment failed, 14-418.

Some believe Greene frenemy Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was subtweeting her with this boast later in the day:

Others were more direct, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who tweeted:

Many of Greene’s other critics also piled on:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community