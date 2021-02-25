Marjorie Taylor-Greene Antagonizes Democratic Colleague With Anti-Transgender Sign

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.) mocked her neighbor at the U.S. Capitol — Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) — by erecting an anti-transgender sign outside her office on Wednesday.

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, is an advocate of the Equality Act, a bill that would ban discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week.

In a video posted to Twitter, Taylor-Greene, a QAnon supporter who was stripped of her House committee assignments earlier this month over her bigotry and conspiracy-mongering, can be seen putting up the anti-transgender sign before smiling and dusting off her hands:

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms.



Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Taylor-Greene posted the video in response to a clip that was shared by Newman earlier on Wednesday. In that video, Newman was recorded hanging a transgender flag outside her office before clapping her hands together as if dusting them off.

Taylor-Greene “tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral, and evil,’” Newman wrote, quoting the Georgia congresswoman’s comments from earlier this week.

“Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” Newman added.

On Tuesday, Newman stood before her House colleagues to express her support for the Equality Act:

Without the Equality Act, millions of Americans like my daughter can be denied housing, education, and more simply because they identify as transgender.



I’m voting to pass the Equality Act for my daughter - the strongest, bravest person I know. pic.twitter.com/vnt6yeDQOh — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

Responding to Newman’s tweet, Taylor-Greene referred to the congresswoman’s daughter as her “biological son.”

“As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams,” Taylor-Greene wrote.

The Equality Act would amend and extend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in a number of ways. It would explicitly extend nondiscrimination protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people and cover federally funded programs and public spaces like retail stores and banks. The new legislation would also supersede the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which means a florist or baker who doesn’t want to provide their services at a same-sex wedding cannot cite religion as a reason to refuse.

In 2019, the Equality Act passed in the House, which was then, as it is now, controlled by Democrats. However, it stalled in the Republican-led Senate. Although the House is expected to pass the bill again, its future in the Senate remains uncertain.

With 50 members and a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats control the Senate today — but just barely. The Equality Act will need 60 votes to avoid a legislative filibuster, which means several Republicans will also have to greenlight the bill.