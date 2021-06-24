Marjorie Taylor Greene Salutes Anti-Vaccine NFL Players And Gets Hit Hard

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) took a page out of the right-wing playbook Wednesday and praised NFL players who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“Shoutout to the brave @NFL players who are standing their ground in their workplace, refusing to take the #COVID19 vaccine that is NOT FDA approved,” she wrote. “Athletes are not in the risk group & shouldn’t be discriminated against for trusting their immune systems.”
Though no coronavirus vaccine has full Food and Drug Administration approval, several have emergency use authorizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all adults get vaccinated.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley are among players who have declared they aren’t vaccinated.
Beasley’s defiant tone objecting to continued restrictions on unvaccinated players caused a lot of head-scratching. In a lengthy post, he suggested he would build immunity on his own by eating better and drinking water.
“I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken,” he said, adding: “I may die of COVID, but I’d rather die actually living.”
More than half of NFL players have had at least one shot, according to The Washington Post. The Colts, Jaguars, Cardinals and Chargers are among the teams with the lowest vaccination rates.
Greene, a noted conspiracist who’s intent on getting Dr. Anthony Fauci ousted from his Biden administration post, got piled on by Twitter.
