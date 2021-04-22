Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits She Hasn't Even Read The Bill She Keeps Attacking

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) seemed to admit Wednesday that she hasn’t read the climate change bill she wants to debate about with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
The far-right lawmaker has persistently criticized the Green New Deal, the wide-ranging proposal to address climate change that Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sponsored in 2019 and reintroduced this week.
Posting an image of herself crossing paths with Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor, Greene said she would schedule a debate “after I finish reading all 14 pages” of the proposed legislation:
Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to Greene’s persistent tweets about a debate. Greene wants her proposed debate to be aired on pay-per-view TV and to split the profits. Critics view her debate request as a way for Greene to fundraise, get media attention and ride on the coattails of Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity.
Greene has been a deeply controversial figure during her short time in Congress. A devout fan of Donald Trump, she has expressed support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories, including one that posited that the California wildfires were not caused by climate change but by space lasers backed by Jewish financiers.
Greene was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year after past social media activity showing her embrace of comments calling for prominent Democrats to be executed was uncovered.
Her tweet Wednesday prompted ridicule and “All 14” to trend on Twitter.