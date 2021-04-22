Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Admits She Hasn't Even Read The Bill She Keeps Attacking

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) seemed to admit Wednesday that she hasn’t read the climate change bill she wants to debate about with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

The far-right lawmaker has persistently criticized the Green New Deal, the wide-ranging proposal to address climate change that Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sponsored in 2019 and reintroduced this week.

Posting an image of herself crossing paths with Ocasio-Cortez on the House floor, Greene said she would schedule a debate “after I finish reading all 14 pages” of the proposed legislation:

I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal.



After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to Greene’s persistent tweets about a debate. Greene wants her proposed debate to be aired on pay-per-view TV and to split the profits. Critics view her debate request as a way for Greene to fundraise, get media attention and ride on the coattails of Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity.

Greene has been a deeply controversial figure during her short time in Congress. A devout fan of Donald Trump, she has expressed support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories, including one that posited that the California wildfires were not caused by climate change but by space lasers backed by Jewish financiers.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year after past social media activity showing her embrace of comments calling for prominent Democrats to be executed was uncovered.

Her tweet Wednesday prompted ridicule and “All 14” to trend on Twitter.

Weird she’d go into a battle of wits unarmed, but ok. https://t.co/jgRvPPrVYz — VoteVets (@votevets) April 21, 2021

When you go to Qollege instead of college like Marjorie Taylor Greene, reading ALL 14 pages of a bill is very hard — Lindy Li (@lindyli) April 22, 2021

She just admitted that she hasn't read the bill she's been complaining about...forever. "All 14 pages" pic.twitter.com/Wn2YetyydM — Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) April 22, 2021

Interesting how she's been attacking it so vigorously while apparently not even having read it. All 14 pages of it.



That's a level of dedication to ignorance that could almost be admired.



Almost. — Scott Fitton (@Scotty_Fit) April 22, 2021

So you’ve been attacking it all this time without reading it — all 14 pages? Qrazy. — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) April 22, 2021

It's only natural that Marjorie Taylor Greene, the antisemitic White Supremacist who thought Jewish Space Lasers were a real scientific thing, would consider it a Herculean effort to read "ALL 14 PAGES" of AOC's Green New Deal proposal 😂😭😂 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 22, 2021

“ALL 14 PAGES”



[laughs in dO yOuR rEsEaRcH] pic.twitter.com/UHzj3q8zz8 — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) April 22, 2021

It’s literally 14 pages. The average bill in Congress is *check notes* 15 pages, and she’s been bullshiting in no-good faith this whole time about something she doesn’t even know about and admitted she didn’t read it. All 14 pages, that’s a report I assign my students 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wuaRQAqkuC — Professor Wright 🎓 (@Savion) April 22, 2021

You attacked everything about this Bill, and you’ve never even read it?



All 14 pages of it? pic.twitter.com/ZUqiYXHrxZ — is this thing on?🇺🇸 (@terrytheloon) April 22, 2021