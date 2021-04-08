Marjorie Taylor Greene Raises 4 Times As Much Money As Ocasio-Cortez Did In First 3 Months

Supporters of crackpot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are putting their money where her conspiracy-spewing mouth is.

The first-year lawmaker’s campaign said it raised $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, more than four times what progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) collected in her first quarter back in 2019, news outlets reported Wednesday.

Greene’s team reaped $3.2 million from more than 100,000 individual donations from all 50 states ― a staggering amount for a lawmaker at the start of a term, according to Politico. In 2019, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign took in $728,000 after she became a sensation with her underdog ascent to Capitol Hill, The Hill noted.

“Over 100,000 donors poured in over $3,200,000 to support me, averaging $32 per donation,” Greene tweeted. “You know why? I stood my ground and never wavered in my belief in America First policies and putting People Over Politicians! And I will NEVER backdown! As a matter of fact, I’m just getting started.”

The QAnon-endorsing Greene was stripped of her House committee assignments after past comments came to light in which she said school shootings were hoaxes and surmised that a laser supported by Jewish money started a California wildfire. She also endorsed violence against Democrats and called a proposed vaccine passport “the mark of the beast.”

Last week, Greene introduced the “Fire Fauci Act,” calling for the salary of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to be reduced to nothing while a replacement was found for him.