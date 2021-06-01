Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets About Racism And It's Too Much For Twitter

Nothing can snap a person out of a three-day weekend like tweets about racism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

The conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer used the children’s book “Antiracist Baby” to make her point on Tuesday ― if you can call it that.

“Babies are not racist. Babies are not born racist. The Critical Race Theory is racist,” she wrote.

Babies are not racist.

Babies are not born racist.

The Critical Race Theory is racist. pic.twitter.com/vIoUzRzyyR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 1, 2021

Greene shared a page from the book that reads, “Antiracist baby is bred, not born.”

Greene recently announced she had signed on to the “Stop CRT Act,” aimed at halting federal money for the advancement of critical race theory, which basically teaches that racism is at least in part systemic. The academic discipline is currently the subject of a conservative panic.

Greene, who last week showed off her “Mexican accent,” got lots of comments about her thoughts on race.

"Babies are not born racist." Correct! They are carefully taught to be racist in our schools and churches, by our police and by their local, state and federal politicians. Racism is SYSTEMIC in American society and MUST BE ELIMINATED. Teaching Critical Race Theory is one step. — Will Chill (@WillChill9) June 1, 2021

And... Here is a woman who doesn’t understand CRT in the slightest. — A. Foyle Hatt 🎩 (@ElseSumone) June 1, 2021

That’s why I’m worried about your kids — yogi Martinez (@maxbolt58) June 1, 2021

Racism is taught.

Where did you learn yours? — George T. Berish (@g_berish) June 1, 2021

Marjorie's remarks, said another way:



"When I was born, I wasn't racist." — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) June 1, 2021

Racism is taught at home, you should know that — G (@G17415680) June 1, 2021

Obviously didn't read the book — Justin (@StLien1998) June 1, 2021

For those of us playing along at home, could you define CRT in a sentence or two? — Steven A. KinCannon (@StevenKincannon) June 1, 2021

Did you read that book ? Can you read ? Did you catch the rhymes in that book ? Did you understand it ? — Sunny (@Sunny505abq) June 1, 2021