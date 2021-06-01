Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets About Racism And It's Too Much For Twitter

Nothing can snap a person out of a three-day weekend like tweets about racism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
The conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer used the children’s book “Antiracist Baby” to make her point on Tuesday ― if you can call it that.
“Babies are not racist. Babies are not born racist. The Critical Race Theory is racist,” she wrote.
Greene shared a page from the book that reads, “Antiracist baby is bred, not born.”
Greene recently announced she had signed on to the “Stop CRT Act,” aimed at halting federal money for the advancement of critical race theory, which basically teaches that racism is at least in part systemic. The academic discipline is currently the subject of a conservative panic.
Greene, who last week showed off her “Mexican accent,” got lots of comments about her thoughts on race.