Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Lauren Boebert Spilled On Their Spat To The Press

The feud between the Republicans reached new territory after the two each attempted to push impeachment resolutions directed at President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Greene, who confirmed the encounter last week, made the press leak claim as she labelled the move “unfortunate” during a “Media Buzz” interview with Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on Sunday.

She added that Boebert has “never responded to” her and “refused to do so” after she asked her to co-sponsor her articles of impeachment aimed at the president.

“Then, when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privilege resolution without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so except Speaker McCarthy and – apparently – a few others,” Greene added.

“Yes, we had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it but this is unfortunate that this becomes public on the House floor.”

Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she finds it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked the conversation where she called Boebert a “little bitch” to the press. pic.twitter.com/GPzNMh4TFy — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

Boebert, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday, said Greene was not her enemy before pivoting to criticism of Biden.