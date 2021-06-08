Marjorie Taylor Greene Sings Spoof Calendar Song In 'Late Show' Bit After June 31 Goof

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” now knows why Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) can’t get her dates straight.

She demanded that President Joe Biden launch an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci and complete it by June 31 ― which doesn’t exist. So the talk show figured the conspiracy-loving lawmaker must have learned a different calendar song than everybody else. (Watch it below.)

Greene blamed her error on a typo ― but that isn’t gonna stop comedy, is it?

Watch Greene, with lots of help from a mock voice putting words in her mouth, belt out her cheerful number for fellow conspiracists.

(We knew April was satanic!)