Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sat for a call-in show on a local cable access station this week and it got awkward in a hurry when some callers didn’t hold back.

One person described her as an “embarrassment to the state of Georgia.”

Advertisement

Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/oLDU3Ej34n — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 26, 2022

Another ripped her and others like her who for not accepting the results of the 2020 election. Greene just smirked and squirmed:

MTG gets dressed down by one of her constituents. Very cathartic. pic.twitter.com/EJozpGrrGy — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 27, 2022